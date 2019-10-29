Door-to-door checks in Christchurch to ensure working smoke alarms after man's death

Emergency services have teamed up in Christchurch, going door-to-door in Bishopdale checking people have working smoke alarms.
It comes after a man died in a house fire earlier this month.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand's Wayne Hamilton said a focus on community wellbeing and recovery is the most important thing after a fatality.
“It’s really important this highlights the need for working smoke alarms, but also that sense of neighbourly-ness,” he said.
Installing, repairing and checking smoke alarms free of charge is all part of the service provided by FENZ in Christchurch following a fatal incident.
Local community police officers are also present, and use the opportunity to share their prevention messages.
Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said it gives police a chance to speak to residents in non-urgent circumstances.
“We find people are much more receptive, always happy to talk because they’ve got time, we’ve got time so we can make a difference to how they’re feeling and how their lives are going,” he said.