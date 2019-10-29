TODAY |

Door-to-door checks in Christchurch to ensure working smoke alarms after man's death

Jordan Oppert
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Jordan Oppert
Christchurch and Canterbury
Accidents

Emergency services have teamed up in Christchurch, going door-to-door in Bishopdale checking people have working smoke alarms.

It comes after a man died in a house fire earlier this month.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand's Wayne Hamilton said a focus on community wellbeing and recovery is the most important thing after a fatality.

“It’s really important this highlights the need for working smoke alarms, but also that sense of neighbourly-ness,” he said.

Installing, repairing and checking smoke alarms free of charge is all part of the service provided by FENZ in Christchurch following a fatal incident.

Local community police officers are also present, and use the opportunity to share their prevention messages.

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said it gives police a chance to speak to residents in non-urgent circumstances.

“We find people are much more receptive, always happy to talk because they’ve got time, we’ve got time so we can make a difference to how they’re feeling and how their lives are going,” he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes after a man died in a house fire in Bishopdale earlier this month. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Jordan Oppert
Christchurch and Canterbury
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
2
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
3
Shaun Johnson dropped, Kieran Foran returns for Kiwis against Great Britain
4
Serious concerns for 14-year-old Christchurch girl missing since last week
5
Scott Robertson, Jamie Joseph have good chance of being next All Blacks coach, says Laurie Mains
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Tip Top launching plant based vegan Trumpet

'Arrogant and disrespectful' freedom campers sadden Ngāi Tūhoe

Wellington council should 'rein in' airport expansion, environmental group says
03:49

No new information on missing Kiwi nurse Louisa Akavi despite ISIS leader's death