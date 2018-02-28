Donut connoisseurs flock as NZ’s first Krispy Kreme outlet opens in Auckland

The famously glazed donut hailing from the US south, Krispy Kreme, will today be available in Auckland for the first time to New Zealanders.

The country's first Krispy Kreme store opened its doors this morning at 8am in Ronwood Ave, Manukau, to a line of avid donut consumers.

One of the first to taste the fried pastry, was a young woman who had been camped outside the store since 8pm Monday evening.

"Oh we occupied ourselves, we had games and all that. I love donuts" she said.