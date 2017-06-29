 

'I don't want to waste it' - local Wellington council scheme aims to slash high youth unemployment rate

Nearly 90,000 young Kiwis are either out of work or in no education or training, now a Hutt City Council scheme is looking to bring those numbers down.

Nearly 90,000 of our young people are either out of work or in no education.
Source: Seven Sharp

The Youth Inspire Scheme is an employment support project which took flight in the Wellington suburb of Wainuiomata, where too many young people were leaving the school system.

Matt Reid from Hutt City Council told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp "we're not just placing these young people into roles, we're placing them and caring for them".

"We're ensuring they get to work, and ensuring they've got the right skills to be work ready."

Mr Reid thinks more local councils and communities should start stepping up to help our youth get into employment. He also wants more help from the Government.

"All the evidence says that it's working so we want to have a relationship with government that recognises that and lets us grow, relying on year to year contracts is challenging," Mr Reid said.

One young 23-year-old man given a shot at turning his life around through the scheme, Sonny Taofia, is proof that it's working.

"They don't like abandon you mid-way through the journey, which is cool," he said of the scheme.

Speaking of his new found employment through the Youth Inspire Scheme Mr Taofia said: "I'm grateful that they gave me a chance to work here, actually gave a young fella off the street a chance at life."

"I don't want to waste it."

Wellington

Employment

