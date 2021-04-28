'I don't want it to be over' — Kiwi who won big at Oscars shares what it was like working on Tenet

Hollywood celebrated its best earlier this week, with Oscars handed out Monday in Los Angeles. Among the Academy Awards winners was a New Zealander.

David Lee this morning told Breakfast his Oscar win for best visual effects on the film Tenet was "very humbling".

Due to Covid-19, his shiny new award is yet to arrive, with a week delay to get to London where he is based.

However, Lee said, although it was a very different Oscars, he was still able to attend a party.

"It was a very socially-distanced, a very surreal event in a lot of ways but they put on a fantastic event that tried to stay true to what they're thinking of with the Oscars, to try and make it a special night for everyone involved and they really pulled it off," he said.

Lee said his mum, Claire, who was very excited to see him on Breakfast, was "enormously proud" at his win.

"I remember when I called her up and just told her that I was nominated and I think the word 'wow' was said about 100 times before anything else came out.

"It's fantastic feeling that as a son, as a child, it's just really great to feel that kind of excitement from your family.

"Thank you to my family for being supportive over this time. It's just been absolutely amazing. Yeah, it's just been astounding and I don't want it to be over."

Lee said Tenet - which follows a secret agent travelling through time and bending the laws of nature in order to be successful in his mission - was "an incredibly difficult film to try and sort out", adding that he read the script four times before having an idea about what they would do.