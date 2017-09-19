 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


'Don't want this to be an issue anymore' – Two women begin sanitary product supply business to help teens in need

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It was out of a student flat in Wellington that a business which sees companies supply sanitary products for female employees while donating sanitary items to schools was born.

Out of a Wellington flat a small buy-one-give-one sanitary supply business was formed by students Miranda Hitchings and Jacinta Gulasekharam.
Source: 1 NEWS

Dignity, a social enterprise that uses a buy-one-give-one model, was the brainchild of Victoria University students Miranda Hitchings, 22, and Jacinta Gulasekharam, 21.

Struggling to afford sanitary items as students, the pair came up with the scheme while at a boot camp for entrepreneurs this past summer.

"Miranda and I moved in together last year and we were flatting and found [sanitary items] really expensive and it was hard as a student to afford these," says Jacinta.

"Through that boot camp and customer discovery and looking at different business models we came up with what we have today."

The idea was simple - for every sanitary product bought one would be donated to a school in need.

With the partnership of environmentally-friendly sanitary product company The Organic Initiative and with Flick Electric and Zero on board as their first clients, and the pair's sanitary supply business was launched.

"It's been super cool that businesses have been on board with that, but that they also want to show their staff that they care about their needs and that they're open enough to talk about sanitary items at work," says Miranda.

HELPING FEMALE EMPLOYEES

Fick Electric's Nikki Bloomsfield says helping their female employees was the main reason they choose Dignity.

"It has had a great response from the team here at Flick – the women have seen it as a really helpful service.

"And right across the team it is viewed as a really positive way to demonstrate we are a diverse and inclusive workplace."

Dignity has donated 110 boxes so far to two schools in Wellington and South Auckland.

For privacy reasons the schools have asked not to be named, but the principal of the Wellington school receiving the donations says the sanitary items are a great support for their female students.

"The tampons and pads that Dignity donates for our students are greatly appreciated by girls whose families struggle to buy everything they need. It is great for the school to be able to support our students and free them to concentrate on their education."

For Jacinta and Miranda learning about young women struggling to attend school due to lack of sanitary products has been an emotional education.

"It's just horrific," says Miranda.

"The girls come to school and get their periods and the nurse has to take it on herself to drive them home to have showers and then they may or may not come back."

Dignity isn't the only initiative supporting lower income women with sanitary products.

MAKING PEOPLE'S LIVES BETTER

KidsCan and the Salvation Army's Food Project also donate tampons and pads to women in need.

The Salvation Army's Women's Hygiene Bundle has already donated 15,797 items valued just over $56,000 since June 2016.

"I think we're all part of doing the same mission which is making people's lives better," says Jacinta.

"We would really hope that all women have access to sanitary items. That’s the overall goal. We don't want this to be an issue anymore," Miranda says.

Jacinta says they hope more businesses will jump on board their scheme and supply sanitary products to their female employees.

"They are a basic need and we would love to see all these boxes in businesses and all school girls not feeling like 'Oh man I've been caught short again' but 'oh no my school has these'.

"We want to normalise sanitary access."

Related

Health

01:41
Kristin Hall's campaign for better access to sanitary products has had a big win today.

Funding boost for Kiwi girls who struggle to afford sanitary products
03:24
Despite the problems being faced by some New Zealanders, lowering the price on tampons and pads isn't on the government's radar.

Pharmac says it would consider sanitary product funding, if asked
03:24
Despite the problems being faced by some New Zealanders, lowering the price on tampons and pads isn't on the government's radar.

'Mum kept me home' – Kiwi girls missing school because they can't afford sanitary products
03:52
There are girls here in NZ that charities say are missing school because they can’t afford products they need.

Kiwi mother and daughter campaign for cheaper sanitary pads
02:37
Michael Woodhouse told Seven Sharp the GST system has “no exceptions”.

GST on sanitary products won't be lifted says Revenue Minister

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:25
1
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

2
Eben Etzebeth shows his disappointment during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Keep our families out of it' - Boks skipper upset after fans target partners following ABs humiliation

00:29
3
Playing for Toulon, the legendary All Black was taken from the field after this hit from Montpellier's Julien Bardy.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu knocked unconscious in brutal French Top 14 tackle

00:30
4
This is why you always must play until the final whistle.

'Oh no!' - Aussie player throws away title as early celebration turns into agonising loss after final hooter

00:22
5
One person was reported to be trapped in the car when it entered the water.

Car pulled from water after plunging into Auckland harbour, fears one person trapped inside

03:23
Out of a Wellington flat a small buy-one-give-one sanitary supply business was formed by students Miranda Hitchings and Jacinta Gulasekharam.

'Don't want this to be an issue anymore' – Two women begin sanitary product supply business to help teens in need

Out of a Wellington flat, a small sanitary product supply business was formed by two students.

00:45
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the government is limited in what it can do, but the saga is still hurting National

Analysis: 'It's taking some gloss off what National were doing' - fuel crisis dominating final days on election trail

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the saga is starting to hurt National.


04:25
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

A woman says her baby died and she nearly lost her life after a lack of action.


04:15
There are signs of trouble at the pump as one retailer cuts supply of high-grade petrol.

Air New Zealand takes drastic measures over fuel crisis by restricting ticket sales, impacting thousands of customers

The airline has halted sales for some international services altogether.

01:08
They are now polished party leaders, but decades ago Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira weren't quite so smooth in front of the camera.

Startling to hilarious: The first TVNZ appearances for Bill, Jacinda, Winston and Hone

They're all top operators now but back then - they weren't quite so polished.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 