TODAY |

'I don't think that we're even half way through this pandemic,' expert warns

Source:  1 NEWS

A Covid-19 expert is warning there's still "a few more years left" to endure of the devastating pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Otago University evolutionary biologist and virologist Dr Jemma Geoghegan says the world needs to take a global approach, not national approach, to tackling the virus. Source: Breakfast

Otago University evolutionary biologist and virologist Jemma Geoghegan this morning told Breakfast the coronavirus has adapted and changed a lot over the past year and a half, with new variants popping up around the world.

"On the one hand, I agree that I don't think that we're even half way through this pandemic. I think we've got a few more years left of it," she said.

"But on the other hand, where countries have done a huge, really successful vaccine rollouts our numbers are dropping."

Geoghegan said it goes to show the vaccines are effective, but she said there needs to be a global, not national, effort to stamp out the virus.

"Everyone around the world needs to be vaccinated and ensure that those vaccines are going to be effective means stopping the spread of the virus.

"I think we do forget what it's like to be going though an outbreak. I think, apart from Auckland, the rest country has really had relative freedom, to be honest, and it's really easy to forget.

"We don't know what it's like to live with this virus on a day-to-day basis so I think complacency really is a dangerous, dangerous thing that we need to overcome."

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Auckland house fire where dad and child were found dead was 'non-accidental' — police
2
Shallow 4.8 earthquake rocks central North Island
3
Is your power company on the naughty list? Consumer NZ releases annual customer frustration survey
4
'I don't think that we're even half way through this pandemic,' expert warns
5
Two Air NZ workers self-isolating after potential Covid-19 exposure, but risk deemed low
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Shallow 4.8 earthquake rocks central North Island

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media at Auckland community housing opening

DOC calls on dog owners to keep close eye on pets after kiwi found dead and buried in Hawke's Bay

Chiefs move Hamilton game against Rebels to Sydney due to Victoria Covid-19 outbreak