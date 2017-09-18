'I don't think it's been a helpful part of this election campaign': Corin Dann on rural-urban voting divide

The disenfranchisement of dairy farmers and rural voters generally with Labour's proposed water tax will not ultimately have a "huge impact" at the ballot boxes this Saturday, 1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says.

Following a protest held in Waikato today by farmers opposing policies they believe punish rural communities, Dann said rural voters would probably be backing National regardless of whatever specific policies Labour had released.

"I don't think it's been a helpful part of this election campaign frankly," Dann said of the rural/urban divide between voters and their priorities.

"But I don't think it's going to have a huge impact in terms of the votes.

"Labour, I don't think they'll be hurt hugely by this. Most of those supporters are clearly, probably going to be backing National anyway.

Dann said the advantage for National from today's water tax protest was galvanising more support for the party, and driving voter turnout.

"National needs all its voters to come out. They cannot afford third-term complacency," Dann said.

"They're trying to counter Labour which is trying to get that youth vote out and bring out that big vote in the cities.