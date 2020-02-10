TODAY |

'I don't see many movies, but I've seen that one' – Jacinda Ardern praises Taika Waititi's Oscar win

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The Prime Minister has praised New Zealand director Taika Waititi after his Oscar win for the film Jojo Rabbit today.  

Your playlist will load after this ad

The PM acknowledged Waititi’s first Oscar win, which came for Jojo Rabbit. Source: 1 NEWS

Waititi took home the best adapted screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit, dedicating the win "to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories". 

"I don't see many movies, but I did see that one," Jacinda Ardern said today from Wellington during her post-Cabinet press conference, which took place shortly after Waititi was announced as the winner. 

"Not many people could pull off an amazing film like that one.

"I know we are all incredibly proud."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The New Zealander won best adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit. Source: 1 NEWS

Of the movie's political message, Ms Ardern said it was a "movie for the right time". 

"Even as we just mark the Holocaust remembrance, that was a time for reflection on the fact that around the world... the Jewish community continue to be a target of intolerance, violence and racism so this is as relevant today as it would've been 20, 30 years ago."

"It is an issue that we need to keep addressing."

She said Waititi was "right to raise it".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi director jokingly called out for his wayward mum as he was interviewed on his way into the event. Source: 1 NEWS

On the ability to create the film in a satirical way, Ms Ardern said she could not "think of anyone else who could've made this film".

"When you think about the way in which he did it and the subject matter, that's incredibly difficult. He played Adolf Hitler... Most people would have thought on paper it couldn't be done in the way he did."

Waititi adapted the screenplay from novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson posted the funny moment to her Instagram account. Source: Instagram/BrieLarson

New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
Watch: Taika Waititi 'loses his mum' while walking Oscars red carpet
2
Taika Waititi wins best adapted screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit
3
Sonny Bill Williams pulls off vintage offloads in build-up to pair of Wolfpack tries
4
Taika Waititi pulls cheeky face as he hides Oscar under chair at star-studded ceremony
5
Watch: Brad Pitt chokes up as he accepts first Oscar win for his acting
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Watch: Taika Waititi dedicates first Oscar to his mum and 'all the indigenous kids'

Māori Council announces plan to stomp out racism in NZ by 2040, appoints national taskforce

00:33

Watch: Brad Pitt chokes up as he accepts first Oscar win for his acting

Full video: As global death toll from coronavirus passes 900, NZ Ministry of Health officials update the situation here