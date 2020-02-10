'I don't see many movies, but I've seen that one' – Jacinda Ardern praises Taika Waititi's Oscar win

The Prime Minister has praised New Zealand director Taika Waititi after his Oscar win for the film Jojo Rabbit today.

Waititi took home the best adapted screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit, dedicating the win "to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories".

"I don't see many movies, but I did see that one," Jacinda Ardern said today from Wellington during her post-Cabinet press conference, which took place shortly after Waititi was announced as the winner.

"Not many people could pull off an amazing film like that one.

"I know we are all incredibly proud."

Of the movie's political message, Ms Ardern said it was a "movie for the right time".

"Even as we just mark the Holocaust remembrance, that was a time for reflection on the fact that around the world... the Jewish community continue to be a target of intolerance, violence and racism so this is as relevant today as it would've been 20, 30 years ago."

"It is an issue that we need to keep addressing."

She said Waititi was "right to raise it".

On the ability to create the film in a satirical way, Ms Ardern said she could not "think of anyone else who could've made this film".

"When you think about the way in which he did it and the subject matter, that's incredibly difficult. He played Adolf Hitler... Most people would have thought on paper it couldn't be done in the way he did."

Waititi adapted the screenplay from novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens.