Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga tonight

MetService says wet weather is in store for much of the country this week, with a front moving in from the west this afternoon.

Western and northern areas of the country will receive the first of the rain this afternoon and overnight, and MetService has issued Heavy Rain Watches for Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Nelson and Fiordland.

Auckland should see the worst of the rain between 10pm tonight and about 2am, with a heavy downpours totalling up to 34mm in those hours.

The front will then hit Hamilton and Tauranga between 2am and 4am tomorrow, with heavy downpours expected.

Strong winds are expected across the Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions from Tuesday evening, with speeds approaching severe gale force in exposed places.

For a full forecast for your region, see our weather section here.

Flax plant against stormy day background in Auckland, Sky tower in background.
Stormy day over Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com
A Royal New Zealand Air Force plane performed a forced landing in a field near Ohakea Air Force Base this morning after its engine failed.

There were two RNZAF personnel onboard, a spokesperson said, and neither were injured in the landing.

The plane involved was a Harvard aircraft which the spokesperson said is "maintained and flown by RNZAF for ceremonial and display purposes".

The aircraft reportedly suffered from engine issues and was forced to land short of the runway.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called, but they have since been stood down.

A Harvard aircraft after it crash landed at Ohakea Air Force Base.
A Harvard aircraft after it crash landed at Ohakea Air Force Base. Source: 1 NEWS
Four people have been injured, one critically, following a three-car crash in South Auckland this morning.

Two people have received serious injuries and another has received moderate injuries and will be airlifted to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Kingseat Road, Kingseat, just before 10am.

Two vehicles have gone down a bank following a three-car crash in Kingseat, South Auckland. Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Several occupants remain trapped in vehicles after the incident, and two of the vehicles involved in the crash have gone down a bank.

Diversions are in place at Kingseat and Irwin Roads, and Kingseat and Glenbrook Roads.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.


The crash took place on Kingseat Road about 10am and some people were trapped in their vehicles. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust
