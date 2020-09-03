TODAY |

Don't panic: Auckland officials warn public tsunami sirens to be tested tomorrow

Auckland's tsunami sirens will be tested at noon tomorrow.

The city's emergency management team is urging people not to panic when the sirens sound, and reminding them they don't have to do anything.

It will happen at the same time severe weather is forecast, but it is a routine test done twice a year at the change of daylight saving.

The team says that in the event of a real tsunami, the sirens would be used alongside emergency mobile alerts, as well as official warnings on radio, TV and social media.

