 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'I don't need to do this' - A reformed smoker's guide to kicking the habit that's bad for your health

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Today is World Smokefree Day - and another day closer to the Government's plans to enforce a full smoking ban by 2025.

May 31 is World Smokefree Day so Seven Sharp got reporter Mike Thorpe to share his knowledge.
Source: Seven Sharp

To mark the occasion, Seven Sharp reporter and reformed smoker Mike Thorpe spoke to Dr Chris Atkinson, an associate professor of oncology at St George’s Cancer Care Centre in Christchurch, to help you kick the habit.

"There is a time in every person who smokes' life where they sort of think, 'I don't need to do this, and that's when you need help,'" Dr Atkinson said.

Smokers are four times more likely to kick the habit with the help of a healthcare professional, such as a family doctor, a pharmacist, or a helpline.

Dr Atkinson said it's hard to stop "because the addiction is complex".

"There's lots of different types of nicotine - there's lots of different influences that an addict has."

Smoking influences have lessened over the years as the Government tackles the habit, with cigarette ads being taken off the air, and tobacco sponsorship and smoking in bars being banned.

"I'd like to believe it [will happen] but by gosh, we've got a lot of work to do in the next seven years."

The percentage of smokers is currently at 16 per cent - a sharp decline from 33 per cent in 1983.

"700,000 Kiwis have given up and I think they've given up because the message is out there that it hurts people. Tobacco is hurting people."

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:17
1
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

00:52
2
Samoan police have arrested two men after a disturbing video was posted to Facebook that showed a man being threatened while a gun was held to his head.

Graphic warning: Shocking video shows man being held with gun to his head in Samoa, after gang war breaks out between villages on Savaii

00:28
3
The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.

Watch: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

4

Baby dies in his sleep at Queensland daycare centre

02:48
5
More than 20 staff have left Cycling NZ since the Rio Olympics with many saying it’s due to the toxic environment in the team.

Exclusive: Kiwi cyclists accuse coach Anthony Peden, who stepped down today, of inappropriate behaviour and bullying

00:24
Eight pregnant women have been referred to a P treatment course in Kaitaia in less than three months.

Eight pregnant Northland women referred to P treatment course in less than three months

Research indicates babies born with P in their systems are smaller and have slower development.

Family calls for inquest into Gloriavale teen's death

Prayer Ready, 14, died in 2015, after choking on her dinner while shut in a room with her family.

02:01
Christchurch City Council is looking at opening up housing stock that’s long been boarded up.

Social housing left empty due to meth contamination set to be made available to Christchurch tenants

The Government's ruling out compensation, but the NZ Drug Foundation is demanding payouts for tenants who lost their homes.


01:38

Archaeologists uncover Maori village dating back to 14th century in Gisborne - 'A really important period of New Zealand history'

The site was first found 18 months ago, beneath a Gisborne Port.

00:52
Samoan police have arrested two men after a disturbing video was posted to Facebook that showed a man being threatened while a gun was held to his head.

Graphic warning: Shocking video shows man being held with gun to his head in Samoa, after gang war breaks out between villages on Savaii

Two men have since been arrested over the incident.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 