'Don't leave it too long' – Former Black Cap Chris Harris urges Kiwis to confront fertility challenges

One in four New Zealanders encounter difficulties with fertility, but as former Black Cap Chris Harris says it's not something openly talked about, especially among men.

Harris and his wife Linda spoke about their own trouble with fertility.
So in an effort to help others avoid years of struggle Harris and his wife Linda have become ambassadors for Fertility New Zealand.

The couple had been trying to become pregnant through IVF themselves.

"Linda and I, we sort of thought, we were having troubles, we were getting a little bit older, we were fortunate enough to have one at the time, we were very keen to add to our family," Harris told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

"So we thought IVF was a bit of a silver bullet, but it's not quite that simple.

"Obviously the older you get, even with modern science being so amazing you sort of think 'oh we'll have IVF and we'll be fine' but it's not always the case."

Mrs Harris describing the heartbreak of "feeling" pregnant during the IVF process only to be told that the it had been unsuccessful.

"I think that was the most heartbreaking moment because I did feel very pregnant and all the signs were there," she said.

"So when we got that phone call (confirming she wasn't pregmant) that was probably the most shattering phone call that we've ever had."

It took the Harris' seven IVF attempts, over six years, before they finally became pregnant.

Their message to kiwis experiencing fertility difficulties and considering IVF. "Don't leave it too long, and don't feel like IVF's it's a silver bullet," Chris said.


