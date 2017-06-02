 

'I don't have the best news for some of you' - Heavy rain brings a wet start to the long weekend for the upper North Island

Heavy rain brings a wet start to the long weekend for Northland and the north of Auckland, according to MetService who have issued a severe weather warning for the upper North Island. 

Periods of heavy rain can be expected from today until tomorrow morning as a "moist easterly flow and a slow moving front" makes its way across regions in the upper North Island. 

"Rainfall totals may exceed 100mm for the event in Auckland north of about Albany including Great Barrier Island and exposed parts of Northland," MetService said this morning. 

"Thundery downpours are also possible with rainfall intensities of 25 to 40mm per hour.

"People in these areas are advised to look out for rapidly rising rives and streams. Slips and surface flooding are also possible."

MetService has predicted 100 to 150mm of rain to accumulate in 27 hours from 9pm tonight until midday tomorrow.

They have warned the remainder of Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula could also receive "significant rainfall."

