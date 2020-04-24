'Don't go on holiday' - Police Commissioner urges Kiwis to abide by lockdown rules over Anzac weekend

Police are reminding New Zealanders to abide by lockdown rules over the Anzac weekend, including not travelling to holiday homes.

New Zealand is still at Alert Level 4 in lockdown until 11.59pm Monday April 27, so Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the same rules apply as Easter weekend.

Again, officers will be stationed at holiday spots throughout the long weekend.

"Stay home, travel for essential purposes, don't go to the bach, don't go on holiday," Mr Coster told TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning.

"We're all very clear, we are moving to Level 3 but the controls there look pretty similar and certainly for Anzac weekend we just need people to stay home and follow through with the good work we've been doing."

So far, there have been 477 prosecutions, with about 4500 people warned over breaches of lockdown rules. Sixty-four of those prosecutions were over Easter weekend.

"It is disappointing, although we ran a lot of checkpoints through that Easter weekend and only turned around a small proportion of people and if you think about the number of breaches we've given it's about 0.1 per cent of the population so the vast majority of New Zealanders have got it and are doing the right thing."

Mr Coster said people were educated and encouraged to do the right thing first off, but the prosecutions were for people who repeatedly and outright flouted the rules.

"We are recording warnings, interactions with people, we have good systems for that and we're very actively doing that throughout this process."

Meanwhile, since the lockdown began there's been a downturn in car crashes, thefts and assaults.

"A lot of our usual demand is down, we know why and it will come back, but it's been marvellous results in terms of safety on the roads," Mr Coster said.

However, he urged anyone in danger to get help.

Earlier in the lockdown there was a notable spike in domestic or family violence, which has since come back down to pre-lockdown levels.

"We know that when kids go back to schools we get disclosures of things that have gone on in homes and that's always incredibly sad, so we are available, if people are in trouble we encourage them to call us."