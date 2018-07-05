 

'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

Winston Peters has stated that Paula Bennett wouldn't make a good comedian, during a pun filled exchange over his Government's tree planting plan in Parliament's Question Time this afternoon.

The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.
Ms Bennett, the National Party's deputy leader, was questioning the Acting Prime Minister on why two trees that are considered weeds are included in the ambitious plan to plant one billion trees around the country.

"Why does this Government's policy to plant one billion trees include ones recognised as pest weeds, including silver wattyl, hawthorn and the Taiwan cherry which the Tasman Council has been working to eradicate?" Ms Bennett asked.

Mr Peters answered with a quip that had his side of the House laughing.

"Over 400 trees were listed, one or two might have been a mistake but they have been weeded out."

Ms Bennett was quick to shoot back with her own witty aside.

"So is it a billion trees, or a billion weeds?"

However, the Acting Prime Minister was not impressed with her answer.

"The research department of the Opposition are going to have to put more work into it then that, if that was an attempt at being a comedian don't give up the day job," Mr Peters responded.

Ms Bennett then sought leave to table a document containing the weeds that were listed for planting on the Government's billion trees project that was accepted by the Speaker.

The Government hopes to plant the billion trees over the next decade at a cost of $15 million. 

