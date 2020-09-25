Don't forget to adjust your clocks! Daylight savings kicks in for Kiwis overnight

Before heading to bed tonight, Kiwis will want to make sure they put their clocks forward an hour with daylight savings arriving in overnight.

Daylight saving begins tomorrow, which means clocks go forward by one hour at 2am.

It starts each year on the last Sunday in September, and ends at 3am on the first Sunday in April.

Earlier this week, former United Future leader Peter Dunne spoke to TVNZ1's Breakfast about the annual hour of sleep sacrificed every September after he successfully led a campaign to extend daylight savings by three weeks back in 2007.

"Most people enjoy those extra hours of sunlight over the warmer months," Dunne said.

"The benefits are just people being able to enjoy more summer after work, more time out with their family and their friends and not being cooped up in the dark for those horrible long winter and autumn months."