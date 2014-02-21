 

Don't dare bring a glow stick or plastic water bottle to Splore! Auckland music festival paving way as sustainable event

Don't bring your Pump and H2O water bottles, glow sticks or cheap glitter this year, Splore Festival-goers.

Splore goers enjoy a yoga session

The Auckland music festival has planted the first seed in its crusade to become a sustainable event, by becoming the first New Zealand gig to ditch single-use plastic water bottles.

Instead of selling water in disposable plastic bottles, Splore Festival 2017 is introducing a reusable bottle system to encourage festival-goers to bring their own.

Free water stations will be spread across the festival, with premium chilled and sparkling water refills also available.

In another environmentally-friendly initiative, Splore also plans to go glow-stick free. Organisers say they contain nasty chemicals that end up in landfills.

Splore organisers are asking people to avoid bringing cheap glitter because it is made of tiny pieces of plastic, similar to micro beads in cosmetics that have recently been banned in NZ.

Instead, organisers have sourced a bio-glitter from the UK that BodyFX will supply.

Costumes take over at Splore

This year, Splore has removed whitebait fritters from the vendor's menus.

The move comes following the release of Forest and Bird's Best Fish Guide app which listed whitebait as "worst choice".

"Splore's message to the audience is 'leave no trace', and we believe we have taken a big step closer to this by taking a stand against single-use plastic water bottles," a spokeswoman said.

Kids enjoy the festival

"Our overall goal for the festival is to lead the way as a sustainable event.

"We aim to inspire our awesome audience to consider environmental impact in all their choices, not just during the festival weekend but also in their daily lives."

