TODAY |

Don't come to hui in Northland, iwi leaders warn those who went to Auckland protest

Source:  1 NEWS

Northland iwi leaders say those who went to an Auckland protest march last weekend won't be welcome at hui in the north. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

There’s concern the group are breaching Covid-19 rules and should go into quarantine. Source: 1 NEWS

There's concern the group have put vulnerable communities in danger by breaching Covid-19 rules and should have quarantined on their return.

The Te Tai Tokerau border control group have worked to keep Covid-19 out of the Far North, maintaining road blocks and checkpoints and delivering food packages to vulnerable people in the community.

“I'm saying have your hui but practice safe processes," Reuben Taipari of Te Tai Tokerau Border Control told 1 NEWS.

"I don't care about the politics, I don't care which parties they're supporting, all I care about is making sure the people in our communities in Te Tai Tokorau are safe.” 

He’s calling for returning Northland protestors that attended the event to get tested and to isolate themselves.

“This is not a conspiracy, Covid-19 is killing millions of people. Historically the native indigenous people are the most affected in a pandemic,” Taipari says.

One man who attended the Auckland protest from Northland disagrees with the proposed measures.

“I believe that it's my own fundamental right to wear a mask or not; if I want to go in this country or not wherever I want to go in this country that’s where I will,” Reti Boynton told 1 NEWS.

New Zealand
Health
Northland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
US bans TikTok, WeChat from app stores, threatens shutdowns
2
Young men's encounter with wild boar sparks terror at Canterbury beach settlement
3
Cynthia reunited with kind young Northland man who jumped out of car to help mow her lawn
4
'We are now seeing a second wave coming' of Covid-19 - British PM
5
Winston Peters lost for words after being asked if Jacinda Ardern is a Marxist - 'I was never going to answer that'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:47

Vote Compass: High number of New Zealanders support euthanasia
02:07

Labour hoping for political upset in Wairarapa electorate

Damage to Auckland Harbour Bridge could see 'significant reduction' in traffic capacity for several weeks

WorkSafe investigating death of child at Ōpōtiki dairy farm