'Don't change your behaviour yet', Jacinda Ardern warns after Level 3 details revealed

After announcing details on how Alert Level 3 will function, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is warning Kiwis not to get too excited about the changes just yet.
The current Level 4 lockdown is still in place, set to be reviewed by the Government next week.
On Monday, it'll be decided whether the country is moving to a reduced alert level or whether the lockdown will be extended past its initial four-week timeframe to try and prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Today Ms Ardern revealed how life under Level 3 will function, including a relaxation on the "stay home" order to allow more businesses to open.
However, retail stores are among those that will need to stay shut, with only click-and-collect and delivery options allowed - options that don't have any face-to-face contact with the public.
In a Facebook Live tonight, Ms Ardern recapped the information released today but warned people not to jump straight into a new life.
"Don't change your behaviour yet," she says, as the country is still abiding by the Level 4 lockdown.
Even the lockdown lifts, people should still stay home where they can, Ms Ardern says.
The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in New Zealand has exceeded the number of people still sick, with the total number of cases now 1401 and 770 of those having recovered.
"Everyone's doing so well... Stay in touch, look after yourselves, take time out to yourselves and be kind to yourselves," Ms Ardern says.