'Don't change your behaviour yet', Jacinda Ardern warns after Level 3 details revealed

Source:  1 NEWS

After announcing details on how Alert Level 3 will function, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is warning Kiwis not to get too excited about the changes just yet.

The Prime Minister says we're still in the Level 4 lockdown for the time being. Source: Jacinda Ardern / Facebook

The current Level 4 lockdown is still in place, set to be reviewed by the Government next week.

On Monday, it'll be decided whether the country is moving to a reduced alert level or whether the lockdown will be extended past its initial four-week timeframe to try and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Today Ms Ardern revealed how life under Level 3 will function, including a relaxation on the "stay home" order to allow more businesses to open.

'You still primarily stay home. Stay home, save lives' - PM releases details of Alert Level 3 conditions

However, retail stores are among those that will need to stay shut, with only click-and-collect and delivery options allowed - options that don't have any face-to-face contact with the public.

In a Facebook Live tonight, Ms Ardern recapped the information released today but warned people not to jump straight into a new life.

Jacinda Ardern addressed media today to give an insight into the next step after lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

"Don't change your behaviour yet," she says, as the country is still abiding by the Level 4 lockdown.

Even the lockdown lifts, people should still stay home where they can, Ms Ardern says.

Full document: Government outlines what life would look like under Alert Level 3

The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in New Zealand has exceeded the number of people still sick, with the total number of cases now 1401 and 770 of those having recovered.

"Everyone's doing so well... Stay in touch, look after yourselves, take time out to yourselves and be kind to yourselves," Ms Ardern says.

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
