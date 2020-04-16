'Don't change your behaviour yet', Jacinda Ardern warns after Level 3 details revealed

After announcing details on how Alert Level 3 will function, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is warning Kiwis not to get too excited about the changes just yet.

The current Level 4 lockdown is still in place, set to be reviewed by the Government next week.

On Monday, it'll be decided whether the country is moving to a reduced alert level or whether the lockdown will be extended past its initial four-week timeframe to try and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Today Ms Ardern revealed how life under Level 3 will function, including a relaxation on the "stay home" order to allow more businesses to open.

However, retail stores are among those that will need to stay shut, with only click-and-collect and delivery options allowed - options that don't have any face-to-face contact with the public.

In a Facebook Live tonight, Ms Ardern recapped the information released today but warned people not to jump straight into a new life.

"Don't change your behaviour yet," she says, as the country is still abiding by the Level 4 lockdown.

Even the lockdown lifts, people should still stay home where they can, Ms Ardern says.

The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in New Zealand has exceeded the number of people still sick, with the total number of cases now 1401 and 770 of those having recovered.