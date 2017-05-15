'Done with respect and mana' - Scottish wedding haka surprise met with praise from Kiwis

A haka performed at a Scottish wedding by rugby teammates for a bride and groom who hold New Zealand close to their heart has been praised by Kiwis.

The teammates from Garnock Rugby Club spent six weeks learning the famous Ka Mate haka after bride Alyson Reid asked them to surprise her (now) husband Graeme at their wedding at Butorich Castle in Balloch on Friday, the Daily Record reported.

The groom commented on the 1 NEWS Facebook post about the story that, "the boys put in some effort, took me totally by surprise!"

Bride Alyson Reid asked for the haka performance to surprise her (now) husband Graeme at their wedding. Source: 1 NEWS

Others commented: "A fine effort you guys. Done with respect and mana. My Scottish ancestors would be proud," said Paul Robert Thomas.

Tiffany Miller wrote: "That is amazing. The time spent has well paid off. What great mates to do that such a show of love to their friends and respect given as well."

Spencer Trillo commented: "The haka really showed the respect and practice that went into it... nga mihi ki a koutou mo to koutou mahi haka... he tino kaha."

Stephanie Opperman said: "Awesome, as a Scot who lives in NZ this makes me happy to see the people of my homeland respecting & appreciating the traditions of the country I now call home!"