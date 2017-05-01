Donations pour in after Fair Go airs story of Auckland couple taken to court over tree

Hundreds of dollars has been donated to help an Auckland couple involved in a legal battle with neighbours over a tree on their property.

Fraser and Emily Elder have been in their Kohimarama home for nine years, but now they're being taken to the Auckland District Court in a fight over a tree their neighbours say is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views and potentially wiping hundreds of thousands of dollars off the value of their property.

A Givealittle page was created by the couple's son Gordon and has so far generated $566 of donations since it was created yesterday, the day that Fair Go aired a story on the case.

"We have fought a 5-year battle against our neighbours two houses over regarding a much-beloved cedar tree, and after the response from the wider NZ public in support of our cause, and since the TVNZ program came out, we have now decided to fight the legal battle in order to try and keep our tree," he wrote.

Another Givealittle page was started today by Simon Sheterline with a goal of $15,000. So far, $160 has been donated on this page.

People also took to the 1 NEWS Facebook page to give their opinions on the tree battle.

The Elders have been told that even though they have a good case, fighting to save their tree in court could cost them $10,000-15,000, and there's still a chance they could lose.

Their neighbours, Jill and Robert Benton, believe that a cedar tree, which can grow in excess of 40 metres, is not appropriate for a domestic garden and say the tree is a nuisance which undermines their sea view.