Donations continue to flood for family devastated by deadly Flat Bush house fire

The fatal house fire in Flat Bush has struck a chord in many Kiwi's hearts, with the Givealittle page set up to collect money for the shattered family now reaching over $56,000.

Kailesh Thanabalasingham, 47, remains stable in a critical condition in Middlemore Hospital and has undergone surgery for the injuries he sustained in the fire on Thursday, which claimed three lives.

The victims were a 5-year-old boy, a 39-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman - Mr Thanabalasingham's son, wife and mother-in-law, respectively.

An 11-year-old girl, his daughter, and a 69-year-old man have been released from hospital, but are still coming to terms with what has happened.

It is understood that one company has offered to pay for all of the funeral costs.

Comments on the Givealittle page have been overwhelmingly supportive.

"I'm so sorry for your lost loved ones, wish them Rest In Peace. Wish the survived souls heal and continue the excellence you have been doing," wrote one.

"Kailesh, God bless you and keep you. Much strength and prayer to you. Keep fighting and stay strong for your little girl. God is with you," said another.