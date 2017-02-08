 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Donald Trump's presidency not scaring Kiwis from travelling to the US

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Flight Centre's Sean Bernson says Trump "hasn't had any effect" on New Zealanders heading to the States.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:55
1
Mongrel Mob Hastings Chapter President Rex Timu has launched a Waitangi Tribunal claim, saying the government isn’t fighting P hard enough.

Inter-gang fight night organised by Mob president warring against P

00:46
2
Cesilie Carlton performed several somersaults before diving into a pool aboard Harmony of the Sea.

If you get vertigo, look away: Woman's unbelievable high-dive on moving cruise ship

02:39
3
Sumner captained NZ’s 1982 World Cup football team and was capped 105 times.

Video Obituary: All Whites legend Steve Sumner passes away after cancer battle, aged 61

00:19
4
The All Whites lost to Scotland 5-2, but Sumner's moment of magic in the box is a piece of Kiwi sporting history.

Watch: 1982 Flashback! Captain fantastic Steve Sumner describes the feeling of scoring All Whites' historic first ever World Cup goal

00:21
5
The Associate Health Minister is expected to make an announcement today.

Access to medicinal marijuana must go through Ministry of Health

00:52
Trade Me's has introduced a new “safety net” to protect buyers from bad deals made online.

Trade Me brings in new 'safety net' money-back policy

Buyer Protection is a new money back policy announced by Trade Me.

01:19
Bryce Edwards says NZ has a problem with youth engagement in politics but cautions the Green Party’s fresh faced approach.

Is the Green Party's fresh-faced youth policy the best way forward?

Political commentator Bryce Edwards gives his take on the Green Party's youth shake-up, ahead of this year's general election.

00:21
The Associate Health Minister is expected to make an announcement today.

Access to medicinal marijuana must go through Ministry of Health

Today's announcement will come as a blow to those who expected the minister to make access to the drugs easier and faster.

01:00
Breakfast's Jack has interviewed plenty of famous faces, but it seems meeting the acclaimed CNN journalist and anchor was extra special.

Watch: Is Jack Tame having an absolute fanboy moment interviewing charismatic CNN presenter Richard Quest?

It appears so.

02:39
Sumner captained NZ’s 1982 World Cup football team and was capped 105 times.

Video Obituary: All Whites legend Steve Sumner passes away after cancer battle, aged 61

Sumner captained New Zealand's 1982 football World Cup team.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ