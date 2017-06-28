 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Donald Trump's man in Wellington Scott Brown officially takes up role as US Ambassador to New Zealand

share

Source:

NZN

Washington's new representative in Wellington, Ambassador Scott Brown has officially taken up his role.

Mr Brown, 57, presented his credentials to Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy today.

Former Senator Scott Brown will be the United States' new ambassador to New Zealand.
Source: Breakfast

He is replacing Mark Gilbert, who served as ambassador from 2015 until January, when Donald Trump succeeded Barack Obama as US president.

The former Republican senator, who arrived on Sunday, released a video earlier this month in which he introduces himself and his family to New Zealanders.

The video, filmed at his New Hampshire home, includes greetings from his wife, broadcast journalist Gail Huff, and daughters Arianna and Ayla, the latter a country music singer.

Mr Brown was elected in Massachusetts in 2010 to fill the seat of the late Democratic senator Edward Kennedy.

After losing that seat to Elizabeth Warren, he moved to New Hampshire and ran unsuccessfully for the Senate in 2014.

He has also been a lawyer, served in the National Guard and been a contributor to Fox News.


Related

Wellington

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Dr Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann.

Kiwi-trained doctor dies after alleged one-punch attack in Melbourne

00:58
2
As the teams depart, Bermuda has begun packing up the $25m America's Cup base.

Auckland homecoming parade date and time for America's Cup victors Team NZ confirmed


3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:39
4
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

00:21
5
The crash happened on State Highway 8 near Roxburgh today.

One person dead after crash between bus and 4WD in Central Otago

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Are you well prepared for the bite of NZ's breathtaking playground?

Entrance fee likely for famous Tongariro Alpine Crossing once local iwi settles with Crown

Ngati Tuwharetoa say better management is needed of the wildly popular Tongariro National Park.


00:12
The Highlanders centre appears alongside the likes of Caroline Wozniacki in ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.

Video: Ex-All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa goes naked for daring ESPN Body Issue

It's Malakai Fekitoa like you've never seen him before.


Maori party pacific one agreement

Maori Party and One Pacific strike election deal

They hope the move will broaden the two parties' support base.

00:39
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

We don't think so!



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ