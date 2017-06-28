Donald Trump's man in Wellington Scott Brown to be formally appointed today

Washington's new representative in Wellington, Ambassador Scott Brown, is preparing to head to Government House.

Mr Brown, 57, will be one of three envoys presenting their credentials to Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy today.

He is replacing Mark Gilbert, who served as ambassador from 2015 until January, when Donald Trump succeeded Barack Obama as US president.

The former Republican senator, who arrived on Sunday, released a video earlier this month in which he introduces himself and his family to New Zealanders.

The video, filmed at his New Hampshire home, includes greetings from his wife, broadcast journalist Gail Huff, and daughters Arianna and Ayla, the latter a country music singer.

Mr Brown was elected in Massachusetts in 2010 to fill the seat of the late Democratic senator Edward Kennedy.

After losing that seat to Elizabeth Warren, he moved to New Hampshire and ran unsuccessfully for the Senate in 2014.

He has also been a lawyer, served in the National Guard and been a contributor to Fox News.