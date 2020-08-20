Donald Trump takes aim at New Zealand's Covid-19 response, again

Donald Trump has again mentioned New Zealand during a Covid-19 briefing at the White House.

It is the second time Mr Trump has mentioned the country's virus battle in one week.

Speaking today, the US president said new cases in the US had been declining but that New Zealand "had a big outbreak".

"New cases have declined in 80 per cent of the jurisdictions in the past week. Eighty per cent.

"New Zealand, by the way, had a big outbreak, and other countries that were held up to try and make us look not - as good as we should look because we've done an incredible job - but they're having a lot of outbreaks.

US case numbers from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, NZ case numbers from Ministry of Health. Source: 1 NEWS

"They will be able to put them out, and we put them out. The hospitalisation rate has fallen in our country 54 per cent since its peak in April, 54 per cent."

New virus cases in the US yesterday totalled 39,318. Meanwhile the same day, New Zealand had six new confirmed cases, five in the community and one in managed isolation.

During a campaign speech on Tuesday, Trump also took aim at the fresh outbreak of Covid-19 in New Zealand's community.

He mocked the country's pandemic response, saying there had been a "big surge" of the virus in New Zealand.

"Even New Zealand, you see what is going on in New Zealand. They beat it, they beat it. It was like front page, they beat it because they wanted to show me something. The problem is [a] big surge in New Zealand. It's terrible. We don't want that."