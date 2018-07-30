 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Donald Trump says he's '100 per cent' glad he came to NZ, in vintage Paul Holmes interview from the TVNZ vault

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Television

While a visit to New Zealand's shores by US President Donald Trump doesn't not seem likely at the moment, he has been here before.

A vintage interview with broadcaster Paul Holmes has surfaced from the TVNZ archive, when the then property mogul was in Auckland in 1993 to champion a casino bid.

And Mr Trump was very complimentary of his visit at the time.

"I really wanted to come to New Zealand, first of all, and then today when I looked at it I realised 100 per cent," Mr Trump told Holmes.

"We're looking at the railway station, with the Maoris and with New World - two fantastic partners, and we hope to be chosen.

"I mean we have a great proposal, we have a great partnership. The Maoris are going to be great beneficiaries, because a lot of the profits are going to be going toward their education and health care and other things and I think it's going to be a fantastic partnership."

It also seems Mr Trump's personal worth was a subject much disputed back then, just as it is now.

The now-US President confirmed to Holmes he was not broke "this particular month" and that contrary to reports, his Atlantic City casino the Taj Mahal was actually preforming excellently, having registered "the largest win in the history of casino gaming anywhere in the world" in the previous month.

"What happens, the Casino Control Commission did a research project, or a licensing project, and I guess they determined between $500 [million] and $1.8 billion up, as opposed to down this time. Sometimes I'm down, sometimes I'm up," Mr Trump said.

The US President, then property mogul, was in Auckland in 1993 to champion a casino bid. Source: Q+A
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:42
Cory Jefferies was today convicted of Kim Richmond’s murder. Sam Kelway looks back on the trial.

Guilty: Man who dumped partner’s body in Waikato lake convicted of mother-of-three’s murder

2

'Healthcare is in crisis' - registered nurse talks staff burnout, safe staffing accord

3

Teen, 17, speaking with police after man dies in Greymouth after being found stabbed in street
4

Could NZ First work with National in 2020? Winston Peters issues warning to Party president after 'whiskey-swilling' jibe
5

Donald Trump says he's '100 per cent' glad he came to NZ, in vintage Paul Holmes interview from the TVNZ vault
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:42
Cory Jefferies was today convicted of Kim Richmond’s murder. Sam Kelway looks back on the trial.

Guilty: Man who dumped partner’s body in Waikato lake convicted of mother-of-three’s murder

11:03
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told Corin Dann no one was happy with him for saying the inauguration crowd was the biggest ever, “the President certainly wasn’t”.

Sean Spicer: Why he described the US President as a unicorn, fake news and Donald Trump's inauguration crowd

Dame Tariana Turia speaks of pain at being unable to speak Te Reo Māori
05:15
Emily Writes joined Breakfast to talk about her new book ‘Is it Bedtime Yet?’ and how to deal with judgemental strangers.

'You've got to laugh when you're a parent' - Emily Writes on the joy and heartbreak of parenting

Auckland Zoo and nearby school closed due to power outage

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Auckland

Western Springs College and the nearby Auckland Zoo are closed due to a power cut today.

An Auckland Zoo spokesperson told 1 NEWS the animals are coping well with the closure.

The outage has not affected the animal hospital and the on-site generators have kicked in.

Vector says they deployed crews to replace a faulty piece of equipment after they became aware of power issues at 4am.

The outage was initially only affecting the zoo and the nearby school, and was resolved at 8.45am.

However, the fault has since reappeared, and crews had to switch off power to parts of the Western Springs area.

Vector is unsure how many customers have been affected as a result, or when power will be fully restored.

Topics
New Zealand
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
05:19
Southland vet Mark Bryan said the latest concern is having infected cows during calving that cannot be transported for slaughter.

Slaughter delay for pregnant Mycoplasma bovis-infected herd 'immensely distressing' for farmer, says vet

Guilty: Man who dumped partner’s body in Waikato lake convicted of mother-of-three’s murder

Sean Spicer: Why he described the US President as a unicorn, fake news and Donald Trump's inauguration crowd

'A guy who his entire life has coveted being Prime Minister' - Corin Dann says Winston Peters thrived off the attention of NZ's top-job

Ring on your finger snaps text and reads it back, offering help for visually impaired

Fatal Mt Ruapehu bus crash: Passenger recalls chaotic scenes - 'Everyone was just trying to get out'

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents

A passenger on a runaway bus says there were chaotic scenes seconds before the crash that claimed a life on Ōhakune Mountain Road on Saturday.

One young female passenger - believed to be an 11-year-old girl - is dead and four people are in hospital in a stable condition.

Aleisha Cope and her partner had taken the bus down Ōhakune Mountain Road from the Tūroa skifield as it was too icy for their car.

A young girl died and other passengers were injured in Saturday’s crash. Source: Breakfast

Ms Cope said five or 10 minutes down the road there was a loud noise and other passengers started asking the driver if the brakes had failed, as the bus swerved all over the road before crashing.

"The driver was in shock and wasn't really saying anything ... trying to keep the vehicle on the road and was swerving to keep it straight on the road.

The bus, understood to be a 1994 import, ran into a few banks and everything happened really fast, she said.

"Someone said if you've got ski helmets or board helmets chuck them on and rushed all the people that were sitting in the front, to the back, especially the children, there were a lot of children at the front.

People put themselves in the recovery position, panicking and unsure what to do.

"It was a nightmare and people were screaming and I think people were praying, people were crying."

One man opened the back emergency exit and jumped out of the moving bus, she said.

"That was terrifying, seeing someone just jump out of the bus while we were just speeding down that hill."

Coming to a bridge, with a corner in the road she thought the bus would go over the side of the bridge.

"I thought, we're going to go straight through and we're going to die."

Just making it around the corner and over the bridge, the bus rolled and crashed.

Ms Cope's partner helped to drag her out of the main windscreen of the bus which had smashed.

"Everyone was just trying to get out, if they could move."

She's now in a lot of physical pain, needing help to move around.

"Emotionally I'm very drained and we've had a lot of tears today and our hearts are just aching for the family that lost their little one and it's just been a traumatic experience that no one should ever have to go through."

At the crash site, helicopters were called in to assist and a number of passengers were taken to the ambulance station in Ōhakune for assessment.

"We had up to 30 passengers scattered and quite a chaotic scene," St John Manawatu district operations manager Steve Yanko said.

A senior St John manager happened to be holidaying in the area and was drafted in to manage a second triage centre at the Ōhakune St John station.

He said this is quite normal practice.

"They're in the warm, they're away from the scene where a whole lot of emotion is connected with what's occurred so we were able to get them away from that and make good decisions about their care."

The skifield was closed yesterday, but is open again this morning following a karakia from local iwi which was attended by skifield staff.

"It was a pretty challenging thing to turn up to - a mass casualty site - and a lot of our front-line crew responded to that yesterday so it's important that we take the time to work through that," said Ruapehu Alpine Lifts CEO Ross Copland.

A bus service is running - but all Mitsubishi Fuso buses, like the one in the crash, have been taken off the road until an investigation is done.

The horror crash killed a young girl on the bus. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents