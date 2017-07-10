 

'Don’t leave it too long' – Former Black Cap Chris Harris urge Kiwis to confront fertility challenges

Harris and his wife Linda spoke about their own trouble with fertility.
Source: Breakfast

Health

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles Wellingtonians awake, felt by more than 4000

The weather presenter had a hard time keeping it together herself as she carried on with her forecast.

TV journalists hold back laughs after accidentally making sexual innuendo

'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan


Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Auckland truck driver assaulted by group of angry boy racers

The ABC's Chris Uhlmann has provided a searing character deconstruction of Donald Trump at the G20 summit.

'An uneasy, lonely, awkward figure' – Aussie TV journo crushes Donald Trump on Twitter

'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan

"It's an experience I don't think any New Zealand family should have to go through," says the Northland GP.

Mr Peters says the Green's owe NZ first "an apology" over their co-leader's comments.

Winston Peter's labels Green Party 'raging hypocrites' but won't definitely rule out coalition with them

Mr Peters says Green’s owe NZ first an apology over co-leader’s "racist" accusation.

NZFirst supporters bussed into Palmerston North to be told everything is not well in the regions.

NZ First hits back at Metiria Turei's comments on immigration approach, puts coalition into question

"My warning to the Greens is don't call New Zealand First racist."

The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a win over the past two Tests.

'Stats mean nothing' – Steve Hansen defends Beauden Barrett over missed kicks against Lions

The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a series win.

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.


 
