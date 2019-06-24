'Don’t bother applying' – PM's message to Jon Venables, killer of two-year-old James Bulger

"Don't bother applying" - was the Prime Minister's message to murderer Jon Venables, as rumours swirl of the possibility of him being sent to New Zealand.

Venables, aged 10, and Robert Thompson, also 10, killed two-year-old James Bulger in 1993 in Liverpool, England. Venables was granted lifelong anonymity, however his identity was uncovered last year.

An article by the Daily Star, citing an anonymous source, reported British officials were considering moving Venables overseas with Canada being the most likely option, and Australia and New Zealand also options for resettlement.

Venables was sentenced to 40 months in prison in February, 2018 for possessing indecent images of children.

"I've seen reporting, I'm advised Immigration New Zealand have not received anything official," Jacinda Ardern told media today.

"Of course, because of his existing convictions, he would need an exemption."