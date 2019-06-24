TODAY |

'Don’t bother applying' – PM's message to Jon Venables, killer of two-year-old James Bulger

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Immigration
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe

"Don't bother applying" - was the Prime Minister's message to murderer Jon Venables, as rumours swirl of the possibility of him being sent to New Zealand. 

Venables, aged 10, and Robert Thompson, also 10, killed two-year-old James Bulger in 1993 in Liverpool, England. Venables was granted lifelong anonymity, however his identity was uncovered last year. 

An article by the Daily Star, citing an anonymous source, reported British officials were considering moving Venables overseas with Canada being the most likely option, and Australia and New Zealand also options for resettlement. 

Venables was sentenced to 40 months in prison in February, 2018 for possessing indecent images of children.

"I've seen reporting, I'm advised Immigration New Zealand have not received anything official," Jacinda Ardern told media today.

"Of course, because of his existing convictions, he would need an exemption."

"My advice would be, don't bother applying."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Venables, aged 10, and another boy killed two-year-old James Bulger in Liverpool, England, in 1993. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Immigration
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
'Not good enough' - Netball Australia's Maria Folau response slammed by legend
2
Police cordon at Neal Crescent, Napier.
Police negotiating with person after incident that sent Napier schools into lockdown
3
The sign was meant to read “baggage claim”.
'Balls up' of Te Reo Māori translation leads to sniggering at Bay of Islands’ new airport
4
Israel Folau's crowdfunding campaign to help finance his legal battle has been removed from the GoFundMe platform.
GoFundMe pulls Israel Folau's controversial fundraiser as he fights sacking from Rugby Australia
5
'I was $10.2 million richer' - Hamilton Powerball winner talks about the moment he knew he'd hit the jackpot
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Person dead after car hits power pole in Amberley
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

Girl critically injured after being hit by car in Auckland
Grant Robertson.

Government moves to bring in banking deposit safety scheme, amid suggestions NZ could be vulnerable in a crisis
Aerial view on Korcula town with marina and anoored sailboats and yachts. Shot from a drone Phantom 3. Island Korcula, Dalmatia, Croatia.

New Zealander dies in moped accident in Croatia