'I don’t believe in censorship' – Judith Collins stands firm over tweeting from ‘fake news’ site

National's Judith Collins has continued to defend her decision to share a controversial story on social media from a site described as promoting "fake news".

When asked if she accepted the story about French consent laws she tweeted was fake news, Ms Collins said that "some of the information is correct and some of it, not quite". 

"But plenty of other stories like the Independent, the Guardian, Washington Post and the Daily Telegraph have run similar stories on the same thing."

Yesterday, Judith Collins tweeted an article titled: 'France Passes Law Saying Children Can Consent To Sex With Adults', and asked if Ms Ardern was willing to "denounce this legislation of child sexual abuse". 

It came from a news source that CBS News described as a 'fake news site'. 

"I thought it was an interesting story, I don't censor everything that I retweet and I retweet lots of things," Ms Collins said. 

National Party leader Simon Bridges said yesterday the topic was an issue Ms Collins "she felt strongly about, but she didn’t get her source right".

Ms Collins’ tweet has sparked concerns about the prevalence of fake news. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Collins said she had not gone into the website itself, but had only seen the story. 

The Independent and Telegraph reported in May that France tightened laws on child rape, however did not set a minimum age for consent of sexual relationship with an adult, earlier planned to sit at 15. 

It meant a sexual relationship between a person under 15 is illegal, but if the threshold for rape was not met, a new offence of 'sexual violation by penetration' would be used. 

The National MP accidentally tweeted a story from a fake news site, but says she takes the sentiment around the issue “extremely seriously”. Source: 1 NEWS
State Highway 2 north of Gisborne is closed after a logging truck rolled this afternoon, leaving one person with serious injuries and another with minor injuries.

Police say the highway, Matawai Road, is completely blocked at the location of the crash and diversions are in place.

The truck rolled shortly after 2.30pm.

Motorists are being asked to obey signage and directions of emergency personnel.

Source: 1 NEWS
Defence Force employees will receive the living wage of $20.55 per hour by 2019, the Minister For Defence announced today.

Ron Mark said currently eight per cent of civilian Defence Force employees (in non-military roles) are paid below the living wage.

Following the introduction of the living wage package, all civilian employees will be paid $20.55 per hour or over. 

However, "recruits under training will remain at a level below the living wage but will continue to receive free accommodation".  

He said all regular Defence Force members who have completed basic training are already on the living wage, and added that the Government would also bring reservist members of the Defence Force up to “at least” the living wage.

The living wage in New Zealand is the amount a worker needs per hour to pay for necessities and participate in the community, calculated by the New Zealand Family Centre Social Policy Unit.

The minimum wage is currently $16.50 an hour. 

The New Zealand First MP directed the comment towards National MP Melissa Lee.
Source: 1 NEWS

