 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Don Brash speech protesters explain their actions

Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand

Tamati Rimene-Sproat went in search of those who disrupted Dr Brash’s Auckland Uni speech. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
From left, Sophie, Abby, Richard and Toby Hartley in the intensive care unit in Bali.

Kiwi mum fighting for life in Bali intensive care unit faces $75,000 medical bill after insurer says no
2

'We both looked at him and he's a Lachie' - Toni Street reveals newborn boy's name
3

Dad refused entry to change daughter's diaper in parents' room at Wellington mall - 'I am outraged!'
4

Watch: Simon Bridges says Government's plastic bag ban is a distraction and won't make any difference
5

'Hello, it's mummy' - watch the adorable moment a deaf baby first hears his mum's voice
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:29
Mr Bridges thinks that falling business confidence should be the Government's sole focus right now.

Watch: Simon Bridges says Government's plastic bag ban is a distraction and won't make any difference

Wally Haumaha inquiry head announced, six-week probe to start August 20
05:30
Reporter Benedict Collins said the amount of resources going into drug testing people on the unemployment benefit was “pretty extraordinary”.

Should drug testing of beneficiaries be stopped after 'so few' fail?
02:16
The DHB has proposed to downgrade the Lumsden Maternity Centre to no longer include births.

Lumsden Birthing Centre in Southland to close despite community outcry - 'Could put babies and mothers at greater risk'

Beneficiaries who fail drug tests not subject to harsh sanctions

Benedict Collins
1 News Political Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Benedict Collins
Employment

The Ministry of Social Development is refusing to enforce harsh sanctions on beneficiaries who fail drug tests, and the Government is acknowledging the drug sanctions stigmatise the unemployed.

Viv Rickards is the Ministry's new deputy chief executive and he says imposing sanctions on people who fail drug tests just doesn’t make sense.

"For normal New Zealanders, they'll think we can stop their benefit - of course we can.

"But that's not our mode of approach, that's not our operating model, because doing that doesn't help people become employed and independent," Mr Rickards told 1 NEWS.

The Drug Foundation's executive director Ross Bell said that's an astonishing thing for the Ministry to say, but agrees wholeheartedly.

"If the sanctions regime isn't being used and the testing regime doesn't work - then lets scrap it."

The Greens social development spokesperson Jan Logie says her party wants them gone.

"They destabilise families trying to get by and that's not helpful for any of us.

"This was actually more about trying to stigmatize beneficiaries as lazy pot smokers than it was addressing any real issue."

Sanctions for failing drug tests were introduced by the former National Government in 2013 - and at that time it was estimated thousands of unemployed New Zealanders would fail the tests.

However, that hasn't occurred.

"You know we've had over 40,000 (47,115 last year) people going towards jobs where people require drug testing and out of that we've only had 170 people have come back where they've failed the drugs test," Mr Rickard said.

An advocate for Auckland Action Against Poverty, Ricardo Menendez March wants the drug sanctions axed.

"A lot of money is going into this fear-mongering atmosphere when really this money should be going into funding addiction support services."

The Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni says the drug sanctions have a negative impact on the unemployed.

"I agree they're stigmatising but I guess it's a hangover from the previous government that was trying to look like they were coming down hard on beneficiaries."

But National's deputy leader Paula Bennett believes new drug testing technology needs to be investigated.

"The way that we originally did that drug testing years ago was controversial it's not something that you do easily.

"Actually it's easy to test for marijuana, it's hard to test for meth, I think it is something that needs to be revisited."

The Government believes drug sanctions only stigmatise the unemployed, while National wants new testing technology to be investigated. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Benedict Collins
Employment
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:06
1 NEWS' Pacific Correspondent gives a round-up of news in the region.

Pacific update with Barbara Dreaver: Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Church-loving nana goes viral, shocking PNG police beating causes condemnation

Should drug testing of beneficiaries be stopped after 'so few' fail?

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid climate of fear claims

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags

Single-use plastic bags to be phased out over the next year, Government announces

St John calls for compulsory seat belts on NZ buses after three serious crashes in two weeks

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents

St John Ambulance is calling for compulsory seat belts on New Zealand buses following three serious bus crashes in the past two weeks.

Two people died as a result of the accidents. 

St John says all the injuries would have been preventable had passengers been wearing seat belts.

"It's really disappointing for us to attend incidents when we know it's preventable and therefore if those actions had been taken years previously, then there could be people walking about," said Norma Lane, St John director of clinical operations. 

The latest incident saw a school bus crash in Taranaki, leaving the driver dead in what may have been a medical event. Source: 1 NEWS

The Government has launched an investigation into the safety of buses which St John is keen to participate in. 

Topics
New Zealand
Accidents