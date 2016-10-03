 

Don Brash to speak about 'PC culture' at University of Auckland

The University of Auckland will not be following Massey University's decision to ban former Reserve Bank Governor Don Brash from giving a speech.

Yesterday, Massey's vice-chancellor cited safety concerns as its reason for cancelling an event planned for today.

Jan Thomas said the decision to pull the plug on former National party leader Don Brash came at a time of heightened tension over free speech and hate speech.

But Mr Brash said he believed it was his views, rather than safety concerns, that led to him being banned from the publicly-funded university.

The former National Party leader and free speech advocate has hit out at the university over its decision. Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm stunned that the vice-chancellor of the university - a taxpayer-funded university in New Zealand - would ban my appearing because one or two, presumably thugs, would threaten to cause some kind of mayhem if I turn up.".

In her statement, Ms Thomas referred to Mr Brash's support for the group Hobson's Pledge, which opposes separate electoral wards for Māori.

She also cited his call to allow controversial Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux to speak in New Zealand.

A talk by former National Party leader Don Brash was cancelled due to security concerns. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Brash was adamant he did not support the Canadians' views, but did support their right to speak here.

He said he would consider legal action over this point, saying Ms Thomas's statement may be defamatory.

"Most of it is not about security at all. It's about my alleged views on race relations and on the two Canadians."

The Free Speech Coalition, of which Mr Brash is a member, is also mulling legal action.

Coalition member Stephen Franks said there needed to be clearer guidelines about public institutions' obligations when it comes to airing controversial views.

He said the group may go to court to get clarity.

"Just a public law action - an application to the courts to give us clarity on what rights and what obligations public authorities have to make sure that people can exercise their freedom of assembly, freedom of association, freedom of thought and speech."

However, Mr Brash's long-time opponent Hone Harawira had no sympathy for the man who delivered the Orewa speech about race relations in 2004.

"For somebody like Don Brash and those Canadians, who go on and on and on about trying to kick Māori and Pacific Islanders and our rights, and then get huffy when they're not allowed to do it, that's not the denial to the right to free speech. That's just somebody intelligent saying, 'Go and blow it in the wind, Don. Because no-one's particularly interested in hearing it."

Christian Houghton, one of the students who helped organise the Massey lecture, said he didn't think the threats which led to cancellation of the event were serious.

"We had a look and we took it to our security. They said it actually wasn't too big of a threat - everything could be easily contained."

Likewise, he doubted that the mention of a gun on Facebook was a genuine threat.

"Our belief was ... the intention was figurative rather than literal."

Act Party leader David Seymour yesterday called for Ms Thomas to stand down over her decision, while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it an "overreaction".

Mr Brash is due to participate in a debate at the University of Auckland tomorrow night.

He will be speaking in favour of the motion, has PC culture gone too far to the point where it is limiting freedom of speech?

Don Brash.
A youth politician overseeing a 20,000 strong petition to ban gay conversion therapy in New Zealand says he's "pretty optimistic" the weight of political pressure will bring about a law change swiftly.

Young Greens co-convener Max Tweedie helped instigate the petition which will be presented to Government Ministers and MPs on the steps of Parliament today.

He says the practice of gay conversion therapy has a well documented history of causing harm.

"The premise of conversion therapy rests on the idea that having a diverse sexual orientation or gender identity is wrong and fundamentally we know that this practice is harmful," Mr Tweedie said.

"We know that places like the American Psychological Association and even the councils association here in New Zealand say it causes widespread harm - that we see issues like depression, anxiety, and in worst cases suicide because of this issue.

"Just having this as an option for people to go through we just think is absolutely unacceptable."

Mr Tweedie says the petition first came about after a TVNZ Sunday piece exposed how gay conversion therapy was still being practiced today in New Zealand.

Three gay men spoke about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and Sunday goes undercover to find people offering it. Source: Sunday

"We were quite shocked at that, and we didn't really know it was happening here. We knew it was happening overseas. So we decided it was something that was unacceptable in this country in 2018," he said. 

Mr Tweedie said he wasn't "100 per cent sure" how widespread the therapy was in New Zealand, but that it is definitely available to people who seek it out, and often young people are coerced into it via faith based groups.

Support from both the Labour Party and the Green Party during the petition process meant a successful law change to ban the therapy will be achieved, Mt Tweedie believed.

After the 20,000 strong petition is presented to an MP today, the document will be taken to a Government select committee.

The committee will then asses how a ban would work, and report back to Parliament.  

Mr Tweedie said he was hopeful there won't be legislative hurdles to getting the ban put in place.

"We think it's a pretty simple practice, its quite easily defined," he said.

"We hope it's going to be a pretty easy one and there won't be any barriers to doing it."

Green Party co-convenor, Max Tweedie, gives an update on the 20,000 strong joint Young Green Party/Labour petition.
A new study from researchers around the globe has found that Earth is halfway towards a "tipping point" which would introduce a "hothouse" climate triggering sea rises of between 10 and 60 metres.

The study, titled Trajectories of the Earth System in the Anthropocene, was published in the international journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).

It examined feedback processes within the Earth's climate systems, which could self-trigger the release of carbon back into the atmosphere after being stored for long periods of time.

Lead researcher Professor Will Steffen said if human emissions pushed up average global temperatures by just 2C, that could trigger these feedback processes, leading to further temperature rise.

Global average temperatures are currently about 1C above pre-industrial temperatures - half way towards the tipping point - and it is rising by about 0.17C each decade.

"Even if the Paris Accord [Agreement] target of a 1.5C to 2C rise in temperature is met, we cannot exclude the risk that a cascade of feedbacks could push the Earth system irreversibly onto a 'hothouse Earth' pathway," the study reads.

"As yet [these initiatives] are not enough to meet the Paris target."

Professor Steffen said there needs to be international cooperation and that the transition towards an emission-free world economy must be prioritised.

"Collective human action is required to steer the Earth system away from a potential threshold and stabilise it in a habitable interglacial-like state.

"The impacts of a hothouse earth pathway on human societies would likely be massive, sometimes abrupt, and undoubtedly disruptive."

AUT Head of Environment Sciences Len Gillman, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, said the findings show "a devastating situation" could be on the horizon.

He said the temperature targets set in the Paris Agreement now need to be adjusted - "We've got to perhaps do more than what we were planning to do - more quickly.

"It's saying that even if we meet the Paris Agreement ... then we still could be in deep trouble," Professor Gillman said.

"We're looking at 30-60 years at the point when we might be hitting the first of those tipping points - things like the loss of sea ice.

Asked what people can do to help, he said everyone can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Personally - people could stop driving to work - it's actually totally possible for most people to cycle to work and get there quicker."

Professor Len Gillman says the study found a sea level rise of between 10-60 metres could be on the cards unless drastic action is taken.
