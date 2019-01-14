Domino's offering free pizzas to senior citizens during coronavirus self-isolation

As a nationwide shutdown looms due to the coronavirus pandemic, Domino's is offering free pizzas to senior citizens as they self-isolate at home.

New Zealanders nationwide will effectively have to stay at home from 11.59pm on Wednesday when the Covid-19 level four restrictions officially kick in.

As of today, any senior citizen, over 70, that lives within a Domino’s delivery territory will be eligible for a meal delivered to their home for free.

“Domino’s recognises that our older citizens are some of the most vulnerable in our society," says NZ General Manager Cameron Toomey.



“After the Government’s announcement asking Kiwis to remain in their homes, we understand that those over 70 will be some of the most effected by Covid-19.