Domestic violence support organisations bracing for impact as NZ enters lockdown

Domestic violence support groups and the police are urging Kiwis they can still access help to escape a dangerous situation during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Oranga Tamariki and organisations like Women’s Refuge are expecting family harm to rise due to stress, anxiety and as adults and children are confined to home.

“There's no time outs for either the victim or the person using violence so it's a little bit of a recipe for bad things to happen,” Women’s Refuge chief executive Dr Ang Jury said.

When China went into lock down, reports of domestic violence to local police stations as much as tripled in Hubei province, according to Wan Fei, the founder of a domestic violence support organisation in Jinghzou.

There’s also been reports of significant increases in people needing support for domestic violence in some parts of the United States and Australia.

Dr Jury said apart from the closure of support meetings, nothing will change with the help the organisation can provide during the isolation period.

“Women’s Refuge isn’t going to leave people hanging around on the streets,” she said.

Support can be accessed by calling 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843.

The refuge is sorting out emergency accommodation in case one of its safe houses is affected by the virus, or full up.

Tricia Walsh, a Tairāwhiti Gisborne-based domestic violence survivor and community advocate, said keeping communication lines open is more important than ever.

“Our whanau who we know are more likely to be at risk – check in on them, keep checking in on them, even if it’s just to say hello,” she said.

Ms Walsh suggested ringing someone to tell them how you’re going during the lockdown is a good way a way to keep in touch with them and start the conversation, without sounding like you’re checking up on them.

She said she has already fielded calls from concerned community members, questioning how they can keep their mokopuna safe at this time.

Ms Walsh said people should call 111 if they hear something concerning in their neighbourhood, a message also shared by New Zealand Police Outgoing Commissioner Mike Bush.

He said responding to Covid-19 and serious family harm are priorities for police at this time.

A police media spokesperson said in times of high stress, police can see an increase in call outs, and urged people to ‘take stock, take a breath, and look after yourselves and each other.’

Oranga Tamariki Youth Justice deputy chief executive Allan Boreham said the agency is anticipating an increase in reports of kids at risk of harm during the national isolation.

“We'll very much look to do all the work we can with families so that we don't want to have to move children… so that we can contribute to what the Government is trying to do here in really restricting movement but if we absolutely have to, we've got a range of contingencies,” he said.

Mr Boreham said keeping children safe is the priority, with safe and clean accommodation and foster home options still available if needed.