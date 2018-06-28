Domestic flight delays at Auckland Airport after person jumps security barrier

Source:
Auckland Airport has told 1 NEWS that someone has jumped a security barrier and went through the arrivals doors in the domestic terminal.
The line at Auckland Airport's Domestic Terminal after a person jumped a security barrier, forcing all passengers to be re-screened.
Source: Ryan CrawCour
Everyone had to go back and go through security again.
Three flights have been delayed and its expected more will be affected.
The airport says they didn’t find the person but they have CCTV footage and will be investigating.
