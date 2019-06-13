Domestic flight cancellations, delays at Auckland Airport due to fog

Fog has forced flight cancellations and delays at Auckland Airport this morning.
In a statement the airport says "approximately" nine domestic regional flights have been cancelled and 25 domestic regional flights have been delayed.
Main trunk domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected by the fog.
International flights have not been affected.
Passengers should check Auckland Airport’s website or its app for the latest flight arrival and departure information.