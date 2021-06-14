TODAY |

Dome Valley landfill plan given conditional approval

Source: 

Independent commissioners have given the controversial Dome Valley dump, located north of Auckland, the green light subject to conditions.

A map of the proposed dump in Dome Valley from a Waste Management brochure. Source: Waste Management

Waste Management has been granted resource consent for the 60ha dump 5km from Warkworth.

The plan was strongly opposed by iwi and community groups due to cultural and environmental concerns.

Waste Management has said the landfill was needed to cater for Auckland's growth.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A panel of independent commissioners today released their decision, giving Waste Management NZ permission to construct a sixty-hectare landfill north of Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

In a decision released today, the proposal was given the go ahead by most of the independent commissioners.

This approval was subject to conditions including environmental and noise monitoring.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man left with 'large surgical instrument' inside abdomen after surgery at an Auckland hospital
2
Husband of photographer injured in wedding chopper crash comforted her as she waited for help
3
Jacinda Ardern says authors of new book about her ‘clearly misled’ with their approach
4
Friends rally around bride and groom caught up in Canterbury wedding day helicopter crash
5
'Divorced from people doing daily life' – National's Christopher Luxon slams Govt's 'billion dollar' bridge
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:45

Husband of photographer injured in wedding chopper crash comforted her as she waited for help
00:56

‘Grab the kids and dog’ – Family forced to flee Newtown home as huge fire took hold

Man left with 'large surgical instrument' inside abdomen after surgery at an Auckland hospital
01:52

Government Minister Aupito William Sio in tears as he recalls family being subjected to dawn raid