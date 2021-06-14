Dome Valley landfill plan given conditional approval

Independent commissioners have given the controversial Dome Valley dump, located north of Auckland, the green light subject to conditions.

A map of the proposed dump in Dome Valley from a Waste Management brochure. Source: Waste Management

Waste Management has been granted resource consent for the 60ha dump 5km from Warkworth.

The plan was strongly opposed by iwi and community groups due to cultural and environmental concerns.

Waste Management has said the landfill was needed to cater for Auckland's growth.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a decision released today, the proposal was given the go ahead by most of the independent commissioners.