Dome Valley kidnappers to be sentenced

Two women and a man found guilty of kidnapping and attempting to murder a teen in the Dome Valley are set to front a court for sentencing.

A jury in the High Court at Auckland convicted the pair in March after prosecutors said they laughed and egged on co-accused Wayne Blackett as he tried to snap the then 19-year-old woman's neck last May.

Blackett admitted to the attempted murder at the start of the trial after the woman was found left for dead on a roadside highway north of Auckland, having been hit repeatedly in the head with a hammer.

Set to appear in the High Court at Auckland today for sentencing, Nicola Jones and Julie-Ann Torrance also face sentences for a string of other convictions related to a prolonged attack and sexual violation of the woman in an Auckland basement.

A fourth co-accused, Michelle Blom, faces sentencing for a lesser part in the kidnapping while Cameron Hakeke will be sentenced for his part in a separate attack on the victim in April last year.