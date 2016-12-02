 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Dolphin's death linked to illegal set-net

share

Source:

NZN

Illegal recreational set-netting is believed to have been responsible for the death of a Hector's dolphin on the West Coast.

A Hector's dolphin, sighted in Akaroa Harbour

A Hector's dolphin, sighted in Akaroa Harbour

Source: Black Cat Cruises

A member of public found the dead dolphin on Blaketown beach in Greymouth in March, a discovery that led to the Ministry for Primary Industries and the Department of Conservation launching an investigation.

MPI manager of compliance investigations Gary Orr says investigators spoke to commercial fishers, service stations, net makers and sellers, and iwi.

"Reviewing the pathology report and examining data and environmental considerations, we have concluded that this animal's death was very likely to have been the result of the dolphin becoming fatally entangled in an illegal recreational set-net," he said.

"The type of deep and narrow lacerations on its body is consistent with monofilament net, which is used by recreational fishers, rather than trawl mesh, which is used by commercial fishers."

Under the Marine Mammals Protection Act, anyone who kills or injures a marine mammal must report the event.

Despite speaking to a large number of people, Mr Orr said the nearly three-month-long investigation had not been able to identify the individual or individuals responsible.

He said the area where the dolphin was found is subject to a total ban on set-netting.

MPI has appealed to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the Taramaku River mouth on February 10 to 11 to get in contact.

The ministry is continuing to investigate the death of a Hector's dolphin found near Banks Peninsula in March.

Related

West Coast

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

00:53
2
Glenn Ashby said "I think their mums and girlfriends will go crook" after his crew threw their fancy bags away.

Watch: 'Naughty' Team NZ crew risk wrath of sponsors and partners after biffing Louis Vuitton bags into crowd

3
Dr Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann.

Kiwi-trained doctor dies after alleged one-punch attack in Melbourne

4
The new All Blacks jersey

Kiwi babies can claim they were born an All Blacks supporter after themed birth certificates go on sale

00:53
5
The passionate exchange took place after deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders clashed with newspaper editor Brian Karem.

'Everybody in this room is only trying to do their job' – reporter clashes with White House official during fiery press briefing


00:39
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

We don't think so!


Prison guards to have easier access to pepper spray

It follows a long campaign by members of the Corrections Association - and a rise in violence against staff.

02:01
Paula Bennett is visiting the capital Honiara and will join Pacific leaders to mark the end of RAMSI.

Fears as regional defence intervention ends in the Solomon Islands

After 14 years the Pacific's biggest regional defence intervention is withdrawing.

04:31
The Kiwi comedian played manager Murray in the much-loved show.

Rhys Darby can't believe it's been a decade since Flight of the Conchords became a global sensation

He played hapless manager Murray in the hugely successful show.

02:21
Jeremy O'Hanlon of homes.co.nz says there was a marked slowdown before the 2014 vote.

Will New Zealand's housing market slow down before the upcoming election?

Jeremy O'Hanlon of homes.co.nz says there was a marked slowdown before the 2014 vote.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ