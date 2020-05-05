Doggy doorknockers returning wandering pets spreading joy for Aucklanders under lockdown

Scenes of joy at the doorstep have replaced a dash to the pound under lockdown for dog owners whose pets have run off in our biggest city.

Auckland Council animal management handlers have been dropping registered dogs straight home instead of impounding them at shelters.

Dog “Sarge” was returned to his bubble in Glenfield after talking a fifteen minute wander up the road to the local shops.

The Council made the change early as lockdown began to stop worried pet owners turning up at the shelter looking for their missing mutts.

They’ve returned 271 pooches to porches at Alert Level 4 and another 56 in the week we’ve spent at Level 3.

Auckland Council’s Kerri Fergusson said the plan is to keep the service running as we move out of Level 3 because it’s encouraging people to register their dog.