TODAY |

Doggy doorknockers returning wandering pets spreading joy for Aucklanders under lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

Scenes of joy at the doorstep have replaced a dash to the pound under lockdown for dog owners whose pets have run off in our biggest city.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Auckland Council animal management handlers are returning registered dogs like Sarge straight home. Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland Council animal management handlers have been dropping registered dogs straight home instead of impounding them at shelters.

Dog “Sarge” was returned to his bubble in Glenfield after talking a fifteen minute wander up the road to the local shops.

The Council made the change early as lockdown began to stop worried pet owners turning up at the shelter looking for their missing mutts.

They’ve returned 271 pooches to porches at Alert Level 4 and another 56 in the week we’ve spent at Level 3.

Auckland Council’s Kerri Fergusson said the plan is to keep the service running as we move out of Level 3 because it’s encouraging people to register their dog.

Officers are still impounding aggressive animals or unregistered dogs and there are more than 60 canines at Auckland shelters at any time.

New Zealand
Animals
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:17
I don't have the luxury of making a wrong move, Ardern says in face of Bridges' repeated lockdown criticism
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
Person dead after 'incident' near rail line in Auckland
4
Wellington supermarket recalls beef mince over concerns it could contain plastic
5
Tornado that destroyed Kapiti Coast man's chicken coop caught on video
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:27

'Caught with your pants down' - Dunedin councillor snapped without trousers during online meeting

Police seek help to identify man seen on CCTV at Auckland car yard on night of suspicious fire
03:17

I don't have the luxury of making a wrong move, Ardern says in face of Bridges' repeated lockdown criticism

Wellington supermarket recalls beef mince over concerns it could contain plastic