Dog rips 'chunks of flesh' off South Auckland student's arm

A dog ripped "chunks of flesh" off a South Auckland student's arm during an attack outside a school this morning.

Otara's Rongomai Primary School posted about the incident on Facebook this morning.

"This morning one of our students was attacked by a tan dog. Possibly a red-nose pitbull. Our student endured a couple of chunks of flesh being ripped from his arm, and was quickly rushed to the hospital.

"The dog attack happened in the vicinity of the Preston Road entrance to our school.

"Whanau, if you have any information about this attack, please contact Animal Control - 0800 462 685," the post reads.

Auckland Council's animal management spokeswoman Kerri Fergusson told Stuff the boy (reported as being a seven-years-old) is being treated for bites and scratches to his leg and face at Middlemore Hospital.

"Our thoughts are with the boy and his family, who have been left traumatised by this incident," she said.

"Our officers responded as soon as we received the information, and conducted extensive patrols in the area, but so far we have not been able to locate the dogs."

