Dog returns home 19 days after going through truck windscreen in Auckland crash

An Auckland family is delighted at the return of their much loved-pooch, Coco, who took off from a crash scene and was feared dead after being gone for 19 days.

The brown 1-year-old mastiff-labrador cross went through the windscreen of a truck during the crash, then the spooked dog took off.

Pakuranga man John-paul Manuyag told Stuff, he and his wife Aizzell were reunited with Coco on Monday and thanked the South Auckland community for helping in his return.

Posts and photos were widely shared around social media after the incident in a bid to get him home.

"Him being away for such a long time, 19 days, we really thought the worst, that he was in a bush somewhere," Mr Mr Manuyag said.

Mr Manuyag said Coco was being looked after by a man - Alexander Gillespie - while they travelled to Japan for some of the Rugby World Cup at the time of the crash, but they aren't blaming him - in fact they credit him for his efforts in searching for Coco.

Mr Gillespie was injured in the crash but has since recovered.

"Alex also did his best and we thank him for looking out for Coco and trying to find him and also the community," Mr Manuyag said.