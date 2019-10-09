TODAY |

Dog returns home 19 days after going through truck windscreen in Auckland crash

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Animals

An Auckland family is delighted at the return of their much loved-pooch, Coco, who took off from a crash scene and was feared dead after being gone for 19 days.

The brown 1-year-old mastiff-labrador cross went through the windscreen of a truck during the crash, then the spooked dog took off.

Pakuranga man John-paul Manuyag told Stuff, he and his wife Aizzell were reunited with Coco on Monday and thanked the South Auckland community for helping in his return.

Posts and photos were widely shared around social media after the incident in a bid to get him home.

"Him being away for such a long time, 19 days, we really thought the worst, that he was in a bush somewhere," Mr Mr Manuyag said.

Mr Manuyag said Coco was being looked after by a man - Alexander Gillespie - while they travelled to Japan for some of the Rugby World Cup at the time of the crash, but they aren't blaming him - in fact they credit him for his efforts in searching for Coco.

Mr Gillespie was injured in the crash but has since recovered.

"Alex also did his best and we thank him for looking out for Coco and trying to find him and also the community," Mr Manuyag said.

Coco was returned after a man found the large brown dog, who was hungry and frightened.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Coco went through the windscreen of a truck then took off in fear. Source: Stuff
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:10
Mongrel Mob member fighting meth epidemic says prevention's the only way to stop people getting hooked
2
Dog returns home 19 days after going through truck windscreen in Auckland crash
3
Former Irish player says All Blacks have 'diplomatic immunity' despite cheating 'with impunity'
4
World Rugby 'closely monitoring' typhoon that could see Ireland dumped out of tournament
5
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:17

'If you've got a $7.5 billion surplus you are over-taxing' - Bridges calls out Government after opening of books

Defects left Cashmere High School's fire protection compromised
02:58

Hero at fiery Dunedin car crash hailed as 'nothing short of extraordinary'
03:44

Small NZ charity celebrates 1000th 'birthday kit' to help less fortunate kids turn five in style