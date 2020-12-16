TODAY |

Dog momentarily lost in sea foam as freak phenomenon blankets Gold Coast beach

A resident in Australia’s Gold Coast momentarily lost her dog in a freak phenomenon that saw a local beach blanketed in thick, cloud-like sea foam. 

The foam has reached 1 metre high in some places at Currumbin Beach. Source: Breakfast

The foam, reaching a metre high in some places, engulfed the sand at Currumbin Beach in Queensland. It comes as the state’s east coast had been battered in recent days by heavy rain, strong winds and wild surf. 

As 7NEWS weatherman Paul Burt prepared to go on air among the foam, a frantic cry could be heard in the background of the dog owner. 

“Hazel! Hazel!” a woman shouted out, with Burt joining her to search for her dog. 

Moments later, Hazel appeared from the foam and was happily reunited with her owner. 

Other families and children also flocked to the beach to play in the foam. 

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson said extreme weather events were becoming more frequent in the region. 

"Well, what we've got here is yet another event. An extreme weather event coming on the back of climate change that our community's dealing with,” he said.

“It's about the fourth or fifth major event in the last couple of years.”

