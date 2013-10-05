Dog jumps on pram, bites child on the face in scary Nelson attack

A child, sitting in a pram, has been bitten in the face by a dog in a scary attack in Nelson.

Source: 1 NEWS

The attack happened at 5:30pm yesterday at Atawhai Crescent.

Ambulance received a call from the child's mother at the scene, who had witnessed the incident.

Nelson City Council's dog control manager Brent Edwards says the dog can be described as brown and medium-sized, and that it jumped up into the pram and bit the child in the face.

Edwards says that the child sustained two "puncture wounds", one on the eyelid and another on the other side of the head. The child and mother were taken to Nelson Hosptial.

"On one level we're very lucky; it could've been a whole lot worse," Edwards said.

Nelson City Council and police searched for the dog following the attack, but said it couldn't be found. The dog is thought to have headed off in a northward direction.

The child's mother believed the dog was wandering on its own.