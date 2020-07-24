Dog in Hawke's Bay dragged down road, killed after lead caught in boot

A dog died in Havelock North today after it was accidentally dragged behind its owner’s car.

Dog in car (file photo) Source: istock.com

A road worker who spoke to Hawke’s Bay Today says he flagged down the driver after seeing the incident unfold.

“She must’ve closed the boot and the dog has just jumped out as she’s done that and got caught by the lead,” the worker said.

“Poor lady is all you can say.

“She was bawling her eyes out.”

The worker said a similar-looking dog was in the back seat of the car.

Police told Hawke’s Bay Today it appeared the driver was unaware the dog had become trapped.