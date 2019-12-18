Dog dad makes tails wag with stick library in Canterbury park

Using left over branches from trimming trees around his property, a Kaipoi man created a stick library for all local dogs to enjoy.

Andrew Taylor created the library for his dog Bella and all visit dogs to borrow from Source: Supplied

Andrew Taylor created the library for his dog Bella and any other dog visiting the dog park in the Canterbury town, knowing how hard it can be to find the perfect stick.

The 59-year-old built the box himself, soldering a sign to the side of the crate and sanding down the edges to each stick removing any sharp edges.