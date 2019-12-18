TODAY |

Dog dad makes tails wag with stick library in Canterbury park

Source:  1 NEWS

Using left over branches from trimming trees around his property, a Kaipoi man created a stick library for all local dogs to enjoy.  

Andrew Taylor created the library for his dog Bella and all visit dogs to borrow from Source: Supplied

Andrew Taylor created the library for his dog Bella and any other dog visiting the dog park in the Canterbury town, knowing how hard it can be to find the perfect stick. 

The 59-year-old built the box himself, soldering a sign to the side of the crate and sanding down the edges to each stick removing any sharp edges. 

The stick library is designed for dogs who visit to be able to borrow sticks to play with at the park, before returning them for the next dog to use. 

New Zealand
Animals
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Roadside drug testing for drivers to be introduced in New Zealand
3
Simon Bridges sends Breakfast hosts 'slightly awkward and weird' Christmas gifts
4
Government announces minimum wage boost, to $18.90 an hour
5
Late actor Pua Magasiva convicted of assaulting, spitting in wife's face
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:38

Simon Bridges reads out 'Santa's naughty and nice list' for Government MPs in light-hearted address to House

Millions of moa may have once roamed New Zealand, researchers say

Owha the leopard seal spotted sunning herself at Auckland's Stanley Bay

00:38

Smoke from Australia bushfires tainted air quality in Auckland region, council says