Dog breeders anxious over how to transport puppies to new owners under lockdown

Dog breeders around the country are nervous about how puppies in lockdown are going to be transported to their new owners.

A black labrador from Fishersgate Labradors Source: Sarah Busby

With all of New Zealand currently at Alert Level 4, all but essential travel is banned and that includes taking puppies to their new homes.

Eight weeks is the usual age a puppy leaves the litter and socialises into a new environment, according to Hawke’s Bay breeder Sarah Busby.

She’s been in the labrador-breeding business since 2001 and currently has a litter of nine puppies that are almost six weeks old.

“The issues are how to transport them to the new homes because when you have a good reputation and people have been waiting for a long time, what can you do?”

New owners are ready and waiting for the eight-week mark when their new pet is due to arrive. Ms Busby has owners based in Christchurch, Bay of Islands, Taupō, Wellington and also locally.

Ms Busby says usually puppies are transported to areas out of the region via Air New Zealand.

“It’s usually a very efficient process. We go to Napier Airport about an hour before the flight - the puppies go into a proper approved crate in the pressurised cargo hold,” she says.

But under Alert Level 4 all but essential travel has ceased, including pet transportation.

A spokesperson for Air New Zealand says because domestic flights have been cut back, so have live animal shipments.

“Air New Zealand’s domestic network has been reduced by 95 per cent as a result of Covid-19. As a result, we made the decision to cease live animal shipments including pets during the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 period as our limited cargo capacity needs to be available for essential cargo at this time.

“We will make exceptions for police dogs or animals required to assist essential services personnel on a case-by-case basis.



“Once the restrictions come off we will of course be reviewing this position,” the spokesperson said.

MPI, the agency responsible for animal welfare, has also advised owners that transport isn’t viable.

However, the problem of how to keep a growing litter of puppies over lockdown still remains.

“I mean, obviously the bottom line is the puppies have to stay here but that has developmental and socialisation consequences,” Ms Busby says.

Puppies feeding at Fishersgate Labradors Source: Sarah Busby

She says there are critical windows involved in their development and if they are moved at the wrong stage, problems could arise.

“If they stay for a long, long time in their pack then they find it more and more difficult to bond with new families when they move.

“And then they will find it harder to learn to be independent,” Ms Busby says.

Then there are the practical realities.

“At eight weeks old they are very active, very hungry and very lively,” says Ms Busby.

“It would be a huge amount of extra work and cost of feeding them for longer and a lot of anxiety at what they are missing out on.

“I would have to do it - I would do it but it’s far from ideal,” she says.

A spokesperson for MPI says under Alert Level 4, the transport of puppies is not considered essential travel. However, a possible move to Alert Level 3 should allow for greater transport options for moving pets around New Zealand.

"Breeders who are concerned about having to keep their puppies a little longer while under lockdown should contact their local SPCA who can offer guidance and options to help care for their animals until it is safe for them to be transported to their future homes."