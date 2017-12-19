Dog ban to save penguins supported by Timaru District Council

A South Island council has taken a step towards protecting a breeding colony of korora/little penguins from dogs.

Timaru District councillors made a unanimous decision yesterday to recommend that dogs are kept off Caroline Bay during summer, in an effort to protect the penguins.

The majority of councillors also voted to pass recommendations to increase signage in areas where penguins are breeding - and to create year-round protection zones at each end of Caroline Bay to further protect the birds from dogs.