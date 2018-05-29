'It doesn't have any allies, ACT's not doing its job' – political editor Jessica Mutch on National's poll problems

It is fascinating to see how Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges are dealing with the different problems they face, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch.

In results from the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll released yesterday, National rose one per cent to 45 per cent while Labour remained steady at 43 per cent.

In the preferred Prime Minister stakes, Ardern rose four to 41 per cent while Bridges gained two per cent to 12.

"You’ve got a very popular National Party and that’s not translating to their leader, Simon Bridges," Ms Mutch said.

"On the other side, you’ve got a very popular Prime Minister with Jacinda Ardern, she went up in our preferred Prime Minister stakes, but her party on the other hand is sitting flat at that 43 mark."

"So you’ve got the two scenarios going on here, eventually both of them will translate, it’s a matter of time but it is very interesting to see the different problems both of them are dealing with."

One thing that is obvious for Mr Bridges and National is that they need to find a coalition partner, says Ms Mutch.

"When you add in Labour and Greens they’re still outperforming (National) and that highlights the problem for National, it doesn’t have any allies that are performing, ACT’s not doing its job."

"He just doesn‘t have anywhere to go, the options are either ACT can start stepping up and bringing in its MPs but it doesn’t seem to be making traction or they need to start looking at options."

"Now there are a few routes he could go down, you could pick a sitting MP and they go and form a conservative party or bring in someone high profile."