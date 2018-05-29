 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'It doesn't have any allies, ACT's not doing its job' – political editor Jessica Mutch on National's poll problems

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It is fascinating to see how Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges are dealing with the different problems they face, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch.

It's the highest rating party still, but National doesn't have enough support to govern.
Source: Breakfast

In results from the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll released yesterday, National rose one per cent to 45 per cent while Labour remained steady at 43 per cent.

In the preferred Prime Minister stakes, Ardern rose four to 41 per cent while Bridges gained two per cent to 12.

"You’ve got a very popular National Party and that’s not translating to their leader, Simon Bridges," Ms Mutch said.

"On the other side, you’ve got a very popular Prime Minister with Jacinda Ardern, she went up in our preferred Prime Minister stakes, but her party on the other hand is sitting flat at that 43 mark."

"So you’ve got the two scenarios going on here, eventually both of them will translate, it’s a matter of time but it is very interesting to see the different problems both of them are dealing with."

Mr Bridges came in on nine per cent in a Newshub poll - still a way behind Jacinda Ardern, who gained 40 per cent.
Source: Breakfast

One thing that is obvious for Mr Bridges and National is that they need to find a coalition partner, says Ms Mutch.

"When you add in Labour and Greens they’re still outperforming (National) and that highlights the problem for National, it doesn’t have any allies that are performing, ACT’s not doing its job."

"He just doesn‘t have anywhere to go, the options are either ACT can start stepping up and bringing in its MPs but it doesn’t seem to be making traction or they need to start looking at options."

"Now there are a few routes he could go down, you could pick a sitting MP and they go and form a conservative party or bring in someone high profile."

"Don’t forget, the Conservatives in 2014 got four per cent which shows if it’s a popular MP, they can do well."

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Double-fatal crash: Eyewitness video shows police car pursuing blue Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North

00:26
2
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Raw: Eyewitness video shows police car chasing Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North - two teens die in latest police pursuit

3
Cute Baby Girl sleeping in the Crib. At home

Most read story: Plunket warns against wrapping sleeping babies in polar fleece

00:36
4
When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

00:13
5
Mamoudou Gassama climbed several stories to reach a toddler dangling from the edge of a balcony.

'Thank God I saved him' - heroic migrant dubbed 'Spiderman' rewarded by French president for daring toddler rescue with citizenship, medal and job

03:42
It's the highest rating party still, but National doesn't have enough support to govern.

'It doesn't have any allies, ACT's not doing its job' – political editor Jessica Mutch on National's poll problems

It's fascinating to see leaders tackle their issues but National needs allies.

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Raw: Eyewitness video shows police car chasing Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North - two teens die in latest police pursuit

The victims were the fifth and sixth people to die following chases in 2018.

02:50
One and five shoppers pinches from supermarkets by putting in the code for cheaper items at self-serve checkouts – Daniel Faitaua isn't one of them.

One in five shoppers 'steals' from the self-serve checkout - are you one of them?

Recently, an Aussie supermarket realised they sold more 'avocados' than they ever had in stock.


00:13
Mamoudou Gassama climbed several stories to reach a toddler dangling from the edge of a balcony.

'Thank God I saved him' - heroic migrant dubbed 'Spiderman' rewarded by French president for daring toddler rescue with citizenship, medal and job

Mamoudou Gassama climbed five floors, from balcony to balcony, without fear before whisking a four-year-old boy to safety.

00:21
In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano began erupting more than two weeks ago and has burned dozens of homes, forced people to flee and shot up plumes of steam from its summit that led officials to distribute face masks to protect against ash particles. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 