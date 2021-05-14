TODAY |

Does how you treat your shopping trolley indicate whether you are a good person or not?

Source:  1 NEWS

There's an age-old question which stretches back to the beginning of time which still has no definitive answer — what does it mean to be good?

A new theory circulating online claims to have the answer. Source: Seven Sharp

A new theory circulating online might have the answer, and it all comes down to the humble supermarket trolley.

The Shopping Trolley or Shopping Cart Theory holds that you can figure out how good a person is by how, or even if, they return their trolley to the trundler.

Seven Sharp reporter Julian Lee went along to the local supermarket to find out how many Kiwi shoppers passed the test.

See the results for yourself in the video above.

